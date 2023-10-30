The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at FedExForum as just 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: BSSE and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -2.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis played 46 games last season that ended with over 227.5 points.
  • The average total points scored in Grizzlies games last year (227.5) is 2.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.
  • The Grizzlies covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread last year.
  • Memphis was underdogs 19 times last season and won three, or 15.8%, of those games.
  • The Grizzlies entered 13 games last season as an underdog by +115 or more and were 1-12 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for Memphis.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • Last year, the Grizzlies were 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, they were 15-26-0 ATS (.366).
  • Looking at the over/under, Memphis' games went over more frequently at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than on the road (18 of 41, 43.9%) last season.
  • The Grizzlies scored 116.9 points per game last season, only 2.8 more points than the 114.1 the Mavericks conceded.
  • When scoring more than 114.1 points, Memphis went 29-16 versus the spread and 37-8 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)

Grizzlies Mavericks
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 114.2
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
29-16
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 21-20
37-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 26-15
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.1
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
32-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-29
40-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.