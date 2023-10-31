Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craighead County Today - October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Craighead County, Arkansas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craighead County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillcrest High School at Bay High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 31
- Location: Bay, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.