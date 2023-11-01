It's not enough to simply be a fan of UAPB. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Golden Lions by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

UAPB team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kylen Milton 8 20.9 4.3 3.0 1.6 0.3 Rashad Williams 8 18.1 2.6 4.1 1.5 0.0 Joe French 8 15.6 4.3 2.1 1.1 0.0 Lonnell Martin Jr. 8 10.4 3.8 3.0 1.1 0.3 Jyre McCloud 7 5.9 5.0 0.3 0.6 0.1 Robert Lewis 8 4.5 3.5 1.0 0.5 1.0 Kaine McColley 8 4.3 1.3 0.6 0.3 0.1 Ismael Plet 8 4.3 5.1 0.5 0.9 1.0 Trejon Ware 8 2.4 1.1 1.6 0.4 0.0 Zach Reinhart 5 3.0 2.0 1.4 0.6 0.2

UAPB season stats

UAPB has put together a 4-4 record on the season so far.

The Golden Lions have a 3-1 record at home and a 1-3 record on the road.

UAPB beat the No. 360-ranked (according to the RPI) Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, 85-83, on November 13, which goes down as its best win of the season.

This year, the Golden Lions haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 23 games remaining on UAPB's schedule in 2023-24, and three are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming UAPB games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Oklahoma A 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Gonzaga A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 UConn A 12:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 South Florida A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Ecclesia H 8:00 PM

