UAPB's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Golden Lions are currently 4-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET, away versus the UConn Huskies.

Upcoming UAPB games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UConn A 12:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 South Florida A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Ecclesia H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Alabama A&M H 6:30 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Alabama State H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Texas Southern A 6:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Prairie View A&M A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Florida A&M H 6:30 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Bethune-Cookman H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Southern A 6:30 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Grambling A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Mississippi Valley State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Alcorn State H 6:30 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Jackson State H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Alabama State A 5:00 PM

UAPB's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UConn Huskies
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 2

Top UAPB players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kylen Milton 10 20.4 4.3 2.6 1.3 0.2 58.2% (64-110) 40.5% (15-37)
Rashad Williams 10 18.2 2.3 3.9 1.4 0.0 39.4% (61-155) 41.7% (35-84)
Joe French 10 16.5 4.2 1.7 1.1 0.1 36.5% (54-148) 36.9% (31-84)
Lonnell Martin Jr. 10 10.0 3.4 2.9 0.9 0.3 35.8% (29-81) 32.6% (14-43)
Jyre McCloud 9 5.0 4.3 0.3 0.7 0.1 57.1% (20-35) 0.0% (0-1)

