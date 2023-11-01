UAPB's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Golden Lions are currently 4-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET, away versus the UConn Huskies.

Opponent: UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Broadcast: Fox Sports 2

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kylen Milton 10 20.4 4.3 2.6 1.3 0.2 58.2% (64-110) 40.5% (15-37) Rashad Williams 10 18.2 2.3 3.9 1.4 0.0 39.4% (61-155) 41.7% (35-84) Joe French 10 16.5 4.2 1.7 1.1 0.1 36.5% (54-148) 36.9% (31-84) Lonnell Martin Jr. 10 10.0 3.4 2.9 0.9 0.3 35.8% (29-81) 32.6% (14-43) Jyre McCloud 9 5.0 4.3 0.3 0.7 0.1 57.1% (20-35) 0.0% (0-1)

