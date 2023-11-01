Buy Tickets for Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions Basketball Games
UAPB's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Golden Lions are currently 4-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET, away versus the UConn Huskies.
Upcoming UAPB games
UAPB's next matchup information
- Opponent: UConn Huskies
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 2
Top UAPB players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kylen Milton
|10
|20.4
|4.3
|2.6
|1.3
|0.2
|58.2% (64-110)
|40.5% (15-37)
|Rashad Williams
|10
|18.2
|2.3
|3.9
|1.4
|0.0
|39.4% (61-155)
|41.7% (35-84)
|Joe French
|10
|16.5
|4.2
|1.7
|1.1
|0.1
|36.5% (54-148)
|36.9% (31-84)
|Lonnell Martin Jr.
|10
|10.0
|3.4
|2.9
|0.9
|0.3
|35.8% (29-81)
|32.6% (14-43)
|Jyre McCloud
|9
|5.0
|4.3
|0.3
|0.7
|0.1
|57.1% (20-35)
|0.0% (0-1)
