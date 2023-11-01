Do you live and breathe all things UAPB? Then show your pride in the Golden Lions women's team with some new apparel. For more details on the team, including updated stats, keep reading.

UAPB team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Zaay Green 7 19.7 6.7 5.0 1.1 0.3 Coriah Beck 7 8.9 3.0 1.6 0.4 0.3 Jelissa Reese 7 8.6 4.3 0.9 1.1 0.4 Demetria Shephard 7 8.1 2.3 1.4 0.9 0.1 Maya Peat 7 8.1 5.1 0.6 0.3 0.4 Corina Carter 6 8.0 2.3 3.2 1.2 0.0 Maori Davenport 7 5.4 5.0 0.0 0.9 1.1 Kalia Walker 6 5.5 2.2 1.7 0.5 0.2 Kourtney Rittenberry 7 3.7 2.3 0.3 0.4 0.0 Uriah Jennings 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

UAPB season stats

UAPB has just one win (1-6) this season.

The Golden Lions are 1-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

UAPB hasn't picked up a win this season against a D1 opponent.

The Golden Lions are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, UAPB has one game remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming UAPB games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Arkansas Baptist H 12:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 SMU A 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 North Texas A 12:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Arkansas A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Ole Miss H 2:00 PM

