Currently 3-7, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Arkansas Razorbacks, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming UAPB games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Arkansas A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Ole Miss H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 McNeese A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Alabama A&M H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Alabama State H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Texas Southern A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Prairie View A&M A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Florida A&M H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Bethune-Cookman H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Southern A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Grambling A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Mississippi Valley State A 5:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Alcorn State H 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Alabama State A 3:00 PM
Mon, Feb 19 Alabama A&M A 6:00 PM

UAPB's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Bud Walton Arena

Top UAPB players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Zaay Green 10 19.8 7.3 6.4 1.7 0.5 47.7% (84-176) 31.0% (13-42)
Coriah Beck 10 9.6 3.5 1.8 1.1 0.2 33.7% (35-104) 24.1% (13-54)
Jelissa Reese 10 8.9 4.7 1.5 1.2 0.3 50.7% (36-71) 0.0% (0-1)
Maya Peat 10 8.5 4.9 0.5 0.5 0.6 50.0% (34-68) -
Demetria Shephard 9 8.0 2.4 1.2 1.1 0.2 32.4% (23-71) 26.5% (13-49)

