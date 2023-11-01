Buy Tickets for Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions Women's Basketball Games
Currently 3-7, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Arkansas Razorbacks, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Upcoming UAPB games
UAPB's next matchup information
- Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Bud Walton Arena
Top UAPB players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Zaay Green
|10
|19.8
|7.3
|6.4
|1.7
|0.5
|47.7% (84-176)
|31.0% (13-42)
|Coriah Beck
|10
|9.6
|3.5
|1.8
|1.1
|0.2
|33.7% (35-104)
|24.1% (13-54)
|Jelissa Reese
|10
|8.9
|4.7
|1.5
|1.2
|0.3
|50.7% (36-71)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Maya Peat
|10
|8.5
|4.9
|0.5
|0.5
|0.6
|50.0% (34-68)
|-
|Demetria Shephard
|9
|8.0
|2.4
|1.2
|1.1
|0.2
|32.4% (23-71)
|26.5% (13-49)
