Currently 3-7, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Arkansas Razorbacks, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming UAPB games

UAPB's next matchup information

Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Bud Walton Arena

Top UAPB players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Zaay Green 10 19.8 7.3 6.4 1.7 0.5 47.7% (84-176) 31.0% (13-42) Coriah Beck 10 9.6 3.5 1.8 1.1 0.2 33.7% (35-104) 24.1% (13-54) Jelissa Reese 10 8.9 4.7 1.5 1.2 0.3 50.7% (36-71) 0.0% (0-1) Maya Peat 10 8.5 4.9 0.5 0.5 0.6 50.0% (34-68) - Demetria Shephard 9 8.0 2.4 1.2 1.1 0.2 32.4% (23-71) 26.5% (13-49)

