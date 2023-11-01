Buy Tickets for Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball Games
Arkansas' 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Razorbacks are currently 6-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma Sooners.
Upcoming Arkansas games
Arkansas' next matchup information
- Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: BOK Center
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Top Arkansas players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Khalif Battle
|9
|16.8
|3.1
|1.4
|0.3
|0.0
|44.0% (37-84)
|44.4% (20-45)
|Tramon Mark
|8
|17.0
|2.8
|1.3
|1.0
|0.4
|55.1% (49-89)
|37.0% (10-27)
|Trevon Brazile
|9
|11.3
|7.8
|0.7
|0.8
|1.9
|50.8% (33-65)
|46.7% (14-30)
|Davonte Davis
|9
|7.8
|4.9
|2.9
|0.6
|0.0
|35.2% (25-71)
|24.1% (7-29)
|El Ellis
|9
|7.7
|2.4
|2.9
|0.4
|0.2
|39.3% (24-61)
|23.8% (5-21)
