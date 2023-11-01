Arkansas' 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Razorbacks are currently 6-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma Sooners.

Upcoming Arkansas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Oklahoma N 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Lipscomb N 6:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Abilene Christian H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UNC Wilmington H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Auburn H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Georgia A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Florida A 5:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Texas A&M H 9:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Ole Miss A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Kentucky H 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Missouri A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 LSU A 12:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Georgia H 6:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Tennessee H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Mississippi State A 2:00 PM

Arkansas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: BOK Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Arkansas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Khalif Battle 9 16.8 3.1 1.4 0.3 0.0 44.0% (37-84) 44.4% (20-45)
Tramon Mark 8 17.0 2.8 1.3 1.0 0.4 55.1% (49-89) 37.0% (10-27)
Trevon Brazile 9 11.3 7.8 0.7 0.8 1.9 50.8% (33-65) 46.7% (14-30)
Davonte Davis 9 7.8 4.9 2.9 0.6 0.0 35.2% (25-71) 24.1% (7-29)
El Ellis 9 7.7 2.4 2.9 0.4 0.2 39.3% (24-61) 23.8% (5-21)

