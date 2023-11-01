Just because you're relaxing on the couch watching the Arkansas game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Razorbacks with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Arkansas team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Taliah Scott 7 23.1 4.1 1.1 0.3 0.0 Makayla Daniels 7 11.3 4.7 2.9 1.4 0.1 Samara Spencer 7 11.3 4.0 3.3 1.1 0.4 Saylor Poffenbarger 7 10.3 11.0 1.9 1.4 1.4 Maryam Dauda 7 7.6 7.7 1.0 0.7 1.3 Carly Keats 7 6.1 1.3 0.1 0.3 0.0 Sasha Goforth 7 3.0 2.7 0.3 0.9 1.9 Emrie Ellis 5 2.0 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 Cristina Sanchez Cerqueira 5 0.6 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.2 Jenna Lawrence 4 0.8 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.5

Arkansas season stats

Arkansas has put together a 6-1 record so far this season.

The Razorbacks are 4-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

The Razorbacks, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have put up a record of 0-1.

Arkansas has 24 games left in the regular season, including seven versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Arkansas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Florida State A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 UCLA H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Louisiana Tech H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 UAPB H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Samford N 1:30 PM

