Arkansas (7-2) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET, at home against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

If you're looking to see the Arkansas Razorbacks in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Arkansas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Louisiana Tech H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 10 UAPB H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Samford N 1:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Illinois N 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 UIC N 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Incarnate Word H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Kentucky A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Georgia H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Mississippi State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Alabama A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 LSU A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Kentucky H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Missouri A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Alabama H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Auburn H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Arkansas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Bud Walton Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Arkansas' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Arkansas players

Shop for Arkansas gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Taliah Scott 9 23.2 3.9 1.2 0.3 0.0 41.8% (69-165) 25.4% (17-67)
Makayla Daniels 9 11.0 4.7 2.7 1.7 0.1 44.3% (35-79) 36.6% (15-41)
Saylor Poffenbarger 9 10.8 11.9 1.7 1.4 1.6 36.4% (36-99) 31.9% (15-47)
Samara Spencer 9 10.7 3.4 3.3 1.2 0.3 34.9% (29-83) 30.6% (11-36)
Maryam Dauda 9 8.1 6.9 1.0 0.7 1.4 44.8% (26-58) 40.0% (10-25)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.