Arkansas (7-2) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET, at home against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

Arkansas' next matchup information

Opponent: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Bud Walton Arena

Top Arkansas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Taliah Scott 9 23.2 3.9 1.2 0.3 0.0 41.8% (69-165) 25.4% (17-67) Makayla Daniels 9 11.0 4.7 2.7 1.7 0.1 44.3% (35-79) 36.6% (15-41) Saylor Poffenbarger 9 10.8 11.9 1.7 1.4 1.6 36.4% (36-99) 31.9% (15-47) Samara Spencer 9 10.7 3.4 3.3 1.2 0.3 34.9% (29-83) 30.6% (11-36) Maryam Dauda 9 8.1 6.9 1.0 0.7 1.4 44.8% (26-58) 40.0% (10-25)

