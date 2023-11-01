When you're cheering on Arkansas State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Red Wolves' recent stats and trends, below.

Arkansas State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Freddy Hicks 7 14.3 5.6 3.3 1.0 0.4 Taryn Todd 7 13.6 4.0 2.7 1.1 0.6 Dyondre Dominguez 7 12.0 9.1 1.9 0.3 0.7 Caleb Fields 6 8.7 1.7 3.2 0.8 0.2 Derrian Ford 7 6.4 3.7 2.0 0.3 0.1 Avery Felts 7 6.1 1.1 1.1 0.7 0.0 Lado Laku 6 4.8 5.0 0.0 0.2 1.2 Zane Butler 4 6.3 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.8 Izaiyah Nelson 7 3.1 3.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 Julian Lual 5 3.2 1.6 0.2 0.0 0.4

Arkansas State season stats

Arkansas State's record is just just 2-5 so far this season.

The Red Wolves have a 1-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Arkansas State beat the No. 295-ranked (according to the RPI) Alcorn State Braves, 100-86, on November 14, which goes down as its best win of the season.

This season, the Red Wolves haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are two games against Top 25 teams remaining on Arkansas State's schedule in 2023-24.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Arkansas State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Little Rock A 7:30 PM Mon, Dec 4 Alabama A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 UAB H 3:30 PM Wed, Dec 13 Louisville A 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Belmont A 7:30 PM

