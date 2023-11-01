Currently 2-7, the Arkansas State Red Wolves' next matchup is at home versus the UAB Blazers, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Arkansas State games

Arkansas State's next matchup information

Opponent: UAB Blazers

UAB Blazers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Location: First National Bank Arena

First National Bank Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Arkansas State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Taryn Todd 9 13.2 3.8 2.6 1.2 0.6 36.8% (46-125) 27.5% (11-40) Dyondre Dominguez 9 12.9 8.4 1.8 0.4 0.8 44.2% (42-95) 32.7% (16-49) Freddy Hicks 9 12.7 5.6 3.0 0.9 0.3 37.4% (34-91) 31.0% (9-29) Derrian Ford 9 8.1 4.0 1.7 0.4 0.1 40.0% (28-70) 36.1% (13-36) Caleb Fields 7 8.0 1.4 3.0 0.7 0.1 54.3% (19-35) 54.5% (6-11)

