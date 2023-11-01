Currently 2-7, the Arkansas State Red Wolves' next matchup is at home versus the UAB Blazers, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to go to see the Arkansas State Red Wolves in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Arkansas State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UAB H 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Louisville A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Belmont A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Georgia State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Georgia Southern H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Old Dominion H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Texas State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Louisiana H 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Southern Miss A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Texas State A 5:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Louisiana A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 UL Monroe A 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Southern Miss H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 UL Monroe H 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 James Madison H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Arkansas State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UAB Blazers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Location: First National Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Arkansas State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Arkansas State players

Shop for Arkansas State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Taryn Todd 9 13.2 3.8 2.6 1.2 0.6 36.8% (46-125) 27.5% (11-40)
Dyondre Dominguez 9 12.9 8.4 1.8 0.4 0.8 44.2% (42-95) 32.7% (16-49)
Freddy Hicks 9 12.7 5.6 3.0 0.9 0.3 37.4% (34-91) 31.0% (9-29)
Derrian Ford 9 8.1 4.0 1.7 0.4 0.1 40.0% (28-70) 36.1% (13-36)
Caleb Fields 7 8.0 1.4 3.0 0.7 0.1 54.3% (19-35) 54.5% (6-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.