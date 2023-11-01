Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Arkansas State Red Wolves! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Arkansas State Red Wolves jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Arkansas State team leaders

Want to buy Izzy Higginbottom's jersey? Or another Arkansas State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Izzy Higginbottom 5 23.2 4.6 2.6 1.8 0.2 Lauryn Pendleton 5 11.4 2.6 2.0 1.6 0.0 Anna 5 7.4 6.2 1.2 1.4 0.6 Mailyn Wilkerson 5 5.8 2.0 2.4 0.4 0.0 Wynter Rogers 5 5.2 6.8 2.2 0.8 0.2 Kendra Gillispie 5 4.6 6.4 0.8 1.0 0.2 Melodie Kapinga 5 4.6 4.2 1.0 1.2 0.2 Kiayra Ellis 5 4.0 1.4 0.8 0.6 1.0 Crislyn Rose 3 5.3 1.7 1.7 1.3 0.0 Emma Imevbore 5 2.2 3.2 0.2 0.4 0.4

Arkansas State season stats

Arkansas State has won three games so far this season (3-2).

The Red Wolves have a 3-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road.

There are 22 games remaining on Arkansas State's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Red Wolves? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Arkansas State games

Check out the Red Wolves in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 UMKC A 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Louisiana Tech H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 North Alabama H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Little Rock H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 UT Martin H 8:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Arkansas State this season.

Check out the Red Wolves this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.