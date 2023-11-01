Buy Tickets for Arkansas State Red Wolves Women's Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters is up next for the Arkansas State Red Wolves women (3-3), on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Arkansas State games
Arkansas State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: First National Bank Arena
Top Arkansas State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Izzy Higginbottom
|6
|22.3
|4.3
|2.5
|1.7
|0.2
|44.3% (39-88)
|34.8% (8-23)
|Lauryn Pendleton
|6
|11.5
|2.5
|2.0
|1.3
|0.0
|43.1% (25-58)
|36.8% (7-19)
|Anna
|6
|8.3
|6.0
|1.0
|1.7
|0.7
|37.5% (18-48)
|44.0% (11-25)
|Wynter Rogers
|6
|5.0
|6.3
|1.8
|0.7
|0.2
|38.2% (13-34)
|14.3% (1-7)
|Mailyn Wilkerson
|6
|4.8
|1.7
|2.0
|0.7
|0.0
|19.6% (9-46)
|20.5% (8-39)
