A matchup at home versus the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters is up next for the Arkansas State Red Wolves women (3-3), on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Arkansas State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Louisiana Tech H 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 North Alabama H 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Little Rock H 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UT Martin H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Coastal Carolina H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 JMU A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Marshall A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Texas State H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Louisiana H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 South Alabama A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Texas State A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UL Monroe A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Troy A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 South Alabama H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Old Dominion H 1:00 PM

Arkansas State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: First National Bank Arena

Top Arkansas State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Izzy Higginbottom 6 22.3 4.3 2.5 1.7 0.2 44.3% (39-88) 34.8% (8-23)
Lauryn Pendleton 6 11.5 2.5 2.0 1.3 0.0 43.1% (25-58) 36.8% (7-19)
Anna 6 8.3 6.0 1.0 1.7 0.7 37.5% (18-48) 44.0% (11-25)
Wynter Rogers 6 5.0 6.3 1.8 0.7 0.2 38.2% (13-34) 14.3% (1-7)
Mailyn Wilkerson 6 4.8 1.7 2.0 0.7 0.0 19.6% (9-46) 20.5% (8-39)

