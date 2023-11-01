Do you live and breathe all things Central Arkansas? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your support for the Bears. For additional details, including updated team stats, keep scrolling.

Central Arkansas team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tucker Anderson 12 14.0 3.8 1.2 0.9 0.3 Elias Cato 12 10.8 5.8 1.1 1.4 0.8 Masai Olowokere 13 8.1 3.3 1.7 1.2 0.2 Carl Daughtery Jr. 11 9.1 2.6 0.2 0.8 0.2 Daniel Sofield 11 8.8 2.1 1.8 0.5 0.4 Johannes Kirispuu 13 7.0 2.5 5.0 1.1 0.0 Ubong Abasi Etim 12 5.9 8.7 0.5 0.8 1.3 Javion Guy-King 9 7.6 3.9 2.1 1.2 0.0 Ibbe Klintman 10 4.3 1.9 0.9 0.4 0.2 Brendan Simmons 4 3.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.0

Central Arkansas season stats

This season, Central Arkansas has won three games so far (3-10).

This year, the Bears have a 2-4 record at home and a 1-6 record on the road.

Against the Little Rock Trojans on December 7, Central Arkansas captured its signature win of the season, which was a 75-71 home victory.

The Bears have played zero games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Central Arkansas' remaining schedule includes one game against Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Central Arkansas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Dec 28 Oklahoma A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Missouri A 3:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Champion Christian H 1:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 North Alabama A 8:15 PM Thu, Jan 11 Eastern Kentucky H 8:30 PM

