A game at the Oklahoma Sooners is up next for the Central Arkansas Bears (3-10), on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Central Arkansas games
Central Arkansas' next matchup information
- Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners
- Day/Time: December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lloyd Noble Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Central Arkansas players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tucker Anderson
|12
|14.0
|3.8
|1.2
|0.9
|0.3
|38.4% (56-146)
|36.5% (31-85)
|Elias Cato
|12
|10.8
|5.8
|1.1
|1.4
|0.8
|43.7% (45-103)
|38.1% (8-21)
|Masai Olowokere
|13
|8.1
|3.3
|1.7
|1.2
|0.2
|50.7% (38-75)
|32.4% (12-37)
|Carl Daughtery Jr.
|11
|9.1
|2.6
|0.2
|0.8
|0.2
|37.5% (36-96)
|32.4% (11-34)
|Daniel Sofield
|11
|8.8
|2.1
|1.8
|0.5
|0.4
|39.3% (33-84)
|36.8% (21-57)
