A game at the Oklahoma Sooners is up next for the Central Arkansas Bears (3-10), on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Central Arkansas games

Central Arkansas' next matchup information

Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners Day/Time: December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Central Arkansas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tucker Anderson 12 14.0 3.8 1.2 0.9 0.3 38.4% (56-146) 36.5% (31-85) Elias Cato 12 10.8 5.8 1.1 1.4 0.8 43.7% (45-103) 38.1% (8-21) Masai Olowokere 13 8.1 3.3 1.7 1.2 0.2 50.7% (38-75) 32.4% (12-37) Carl Daughtery Jr. 11 9.1 2.6 0.2 0.8 0.2 37.5% (36-96) 32.4% (11-34) Daniel Sofield 11 8.8 2.1 1.8 0.5 0.4 39.3% (33-84) 36.8% (21-57)

