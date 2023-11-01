A game at the Oklahoma Sooners is up next for the Central Arkansas Bears (3-10), on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Central Arkansas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 28 Oklahoma A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Missouri A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Champion Christian H 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 North Alabama A 8:15 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Eastern Kentucky H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Bellarmine H 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Lipscomb A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Austin Peay A 5:15 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Queens A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Kennesaw State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 FGCU H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Stetson H 4:30 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Jacksonville A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 North Florida A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Austin Peay H 8:30 PM

Central Arkansas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners
  • Day/Time: December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lloyd Noble Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Central Arkansas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tucker Anderson 12 14.0 3.8 1.2 0.9 0.3 38.4% (56-146) 36.5% (31-85)
Elias Cato 12 10.8 5.8 1.1 1.4 0.8 43.7% (45-103) 38.1% (8-21)
Masai Olowokere 13 8.1 3.3 1.7 1.2 0.2 50.7% (38-75) 32.4% (12-37)
Carl Daughtery Jr. 11 9.1 2.6 0.2 0.8 0.2 37.5% (36-96) 32.4% (11-34)
Daniel Sofield 11 8.8 2.1 1.8 0.5 0.4 39.3% (33-84) 36.8% (21-57)

