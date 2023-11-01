The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) will next play at home against the Little Rock Trojans, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Central Arkansas games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Central Arkansas' next matchup information

Opponent: Little Rock Trojans

Little Rock Trojans Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Farris Center

Farris Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Central Arkansas -5.5

Central Arkansas -5.5 Total: 156.5 points

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Central Arkansas' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Central Arkansas players

Shop for Central Arkansas gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tucker Anderson 9 13.8 3.7 0.9 0.9 0.3 36.6% (41-112) 36.5% (23-63) Elias Cato 9 12.3 6.2 0.9 1.3 1.0 47.1% (40-85) 37.5% (6-16) Masai Olowokere 10 8.7 3.5 1.5 1.2 0.2 52.5% (31-59) 33.3% (9-27) Carl Daughtery Jr. 8 10.4 3.5 0.3 1.0 0.1 35.8% (29-81) 34.5% (10-29) Johannes Kirispuu 10 6.3 2.5 5.7 1.1 0.0 29.5% (23-78) 20.7% (6-29)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.