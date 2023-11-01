The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) will next play at home against the Little Rock Trojans, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Central Arkansas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Little Rock H 7:30 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Eastern Illinois A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Western Illinois H 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Oklahoma A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Missouri A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Champion Christian H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 North Alabama A 8:15 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Eastern Kentucky H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Bellarmine H 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Lipscomb A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Austin Peay A 5:15 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Queens A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Kennesaw State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 FGCU H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Stetson H 4:30 PM

Central Arkansas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Little Rock Trojans
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Farris Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Favorite: Central Arkansas -5.5
  • Total: 156.5 points

Top Central Arkansas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tucker Anderson 9 13.8 3.7 0.9 0.9 0.3 36.6% (41-112) 36.5% (23-63)
Elias Cato 9 12.3 6.2 0.9 1.3 1.0 47.1% (40-85) 37.5% (6-16)
Masai Olowokere 10 8.7 3.5 1.5 1.2 0.2 52.5% (31-59) 33.3% (9-27)
Carl Daughtery Jr. 8 10.4 3.5 0.3 1.0 0.1 35.8% (29-81) 34.5% (10-29)
Johannes Kirispuu 10 6.3 2.5 5.7 1.1 0.0 29.5% (23-78) 20.7% (6-29)

