The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) will next play at home against the Little Rock Trojans, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.
Upcoming Central Arkansas games
Central Arkansas' next matchup information
- Opponent: Little Rock Trojans
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Farris Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Central Arkansas -5.5
- Total: 156.5 points
Top Central Arkansas players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tucker Anderson
|9
|13.8
|3.7
|0.9
|0.9
|0.3
|36.6% (41-112)
|36.5% (23-63)
|Elias Cato
|9
|12.3
|6.2
|0.9
|1.3
|1.0
|47.1% (40-85)
|37.5% (6-16)
|Masai Olowokere
|10
|8.7
|3.5
|1.5
|1.2
|0.2
|52.5% (31-59)
|33.3% (9-27)
|Carl Daughtery Jr.
|8
|10.4
|3.5
|0.3
|1.0
|0.1
|35.8% (29-81)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Johannes Kirispuu
|10
|6.3
|2.5
|5.7
|1.1
|0.0
|29.5% (23-78)
|20.7% (6-29)
