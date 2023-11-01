Just because you're relaxing on the couch watching the Central Arkansas game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Sugar Bears with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Central Arkansas team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kinley Fisher 7 13.0 2.6 1.6 0.6 0.0 Jade Upshaw 7 12.4 3.1 1.1 1.4 0.1 Randrea Wright 7 12.1 2.1 2.6 0.7 0.4 Leah Mafua 7 10.9 4.1 2.3 1.3 0.6 Cheyenne Banks 7 6.1 7.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 Bree Stephens 6 5.5 6.3 1.5 1.7 1.7 Destine Duckworth 7 4.0 2.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 Kierra Prim 7 3.4 3.3 0.9 0.3 0.3 Elizabeth Abiara 7 2.4 3.3 0.0 0.1 0.0 Cheyanne Kemp 6 2.2 1.7 0.8 0.2 0.0

Central Arkansas season stats

This season, Central Arkansas has won four games so far (4-3).

At home this year, the Sugar Bears are unbeaten (2-0) while going 2-2 on the road and 0-1 in neutral-site games.

Central Arkansas, in its best win of the season, defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks 56-45 on November 14.

The Sugar Bears have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Central Arkansas' schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Central Arkansas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Little Rock A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Tulsa A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Central Baptist H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Kansas A 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Northwestern State H 3:30 PM

