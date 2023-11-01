Currently 5-4, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Central Baptist Mustangs, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Central Arkansas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Central Baptist H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Kansas A 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Northwestern State H 3:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Alabama A&M A 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 North Alabama A 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Lipscomb H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Austin Peay H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Eastern Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Bellarmine A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Queens (NC) H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Kennesaw State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Jacksonville H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 North Florida H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 FGCU A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Stetson A 2:00 PM

Central Arkansas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Central Baptist Mustangs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Farris Center

Top Central Arkansas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kinley Fisher 9 13.3 2.2 1.2 0.7 0.0 48.8% (39-80) 42.2% (19-45)
Jade Upshaw 9 11.9 3.3 1.1 1.2 0.1 43.5% (40-92) 45.7% (21-46)
Randrea Wright 9 11.0 2.1 2.0 0.7 0.3 47.1% (40-85) 31.3% (5-16)
Leah Mafua 9 10.6 4.6 2.1 1.3 0.4 42.3% (33-78) 27.8% (10-36)
Cheyenne Banks 9 6.3 6.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 57.1% (24-42) -

