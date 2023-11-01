Buy Tickets for Central Arkansas Sugar Bears Women's Basketball Games
Currently 5-4, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Central Baptist Mustangs, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Central Arkansas games
Central Arkansas' next matchup information
- Opponent: Central Baptist Mustangs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Farris Center
Top Central Arkansas players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kinley Fisher
|9
|13.3
|2.2
|1.2
|0.7
|0.0
|48.8% (39-80)
|42.2% (19-45)
|Jade Upshaw
|9
|11.9
|3.3
|1.1
|1.2
|0.1
|43.5% (40-92)
|45.7% (21-46)
|Randrea Wright
|9
|11.0
|2.1
|2.0
|0.7
|0.3
|47.1% (40-85)
|31.3% (5-16)
|Leah Mafua
|9
|10.6
|4.6
|2.1
|1.3
|0.4
|42.3% (33-78)
|27.8% (10-36)
|Cheyenne Banks
|9
|6.3
|6.6
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|57.1% (24-42)
|-
