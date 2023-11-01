Currently 5-4, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Central Baptist Mustangs, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Central Arkansas games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Central Arkansas' next matchup information

Opponent: Central Baptist Mustangs

Central Baptist Mustangs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Farris Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Central Arkansas' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Central Arkansas players

Shop for Central Arkansas gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kinley Fisher 9 13.3 2.2 1.2 0.7 0.0 48.8% (39-80) 42.2% (19-45) Jade Upshaw 9 11.9 3.3 1.1 1.2 0.1 43.5% (40-92) 45.7% (21-46) Randrea Wright 9 11.0 2.1 2.0 0.7 0.3 47.1% (40-85) 31.3% (5-16) Leah Mafua 9 10.6 4.6 2.1 1.3 0.4 42.3% (33-78) 27.8% (10-36) Cheyenne Banks 9 6.3 6.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 57.1% (24-42) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.