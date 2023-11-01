Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - November 1
As they ready for a matchup with the Utah Jazz (1-3), the Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 at Delta Center.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Concussion
|3
|2
|2
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Ochai Agbaji: Questionable (Knee)
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSSE
