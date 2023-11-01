The Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. included, face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 125-110 loss versus the Mavericks, Jackson put up 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jackson's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-114)

Over 20.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-118)

Over 7.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the league last year, giving up 118.0 points per contest.

Conceding 43.5 rebounds per game last year, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.0 assists last season, the Jazz were the 10th-ranked team in the league.

The Jazz conceded 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 31 26 9 0 4 4 5 1/8/2023 29 19 8 0 2 5 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.