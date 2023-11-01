The Little Rock Trojans (4-4) will be on the road against the the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears on Thursday, December 7 (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Little Rock games

Little Rock's next matchup information

Opponent: Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Farris Center

Farris Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Central Arkansas -5.5

Central Arkansas -5.5 Total: 156.5 points

Top Little Rock players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jamir Chaplin 8 16.1 8.3 1.5 1.4 0.9 60.3% (47-78) 35.3% (6-17) Deantoni Gordon 7 16.6 6.6 1.4 0.7 0.9 50.0% (46-92) 30.0% (3-10) Khalen Robinson 5 19.0 5.4 5.4 1.4 1.0 41.8% (28-67) 10.5% (2-19) Cougar Downing 8 11.4 2.4 1.0 1.9 0.0 33.8% (25-74) 34.8% (16-46) Bradley Douglas 8 9.4 2.9 3.9 1.1 0.1 34.6% (27-78) 31.3% (10-32)

