The Little Rock Trojans (4-4) will be on the road against the the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears on Thursday, December 7 (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Little Rock games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Central Arkansas A 7:30 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Winthrop H 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 UTSA H 7:30 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Murray State H 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Jacksonville State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Tennessee Tech A 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Tennessee State A 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 4 SIU-Edwardsville H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Eastern Illinois H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UT Martin A 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Southern Indiana A 8:30 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Lindenwood H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Southeast Missouri State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 SIU-Edwardsville A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Eastern Illinois A 4:30 PM

Little Rock's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Central Arkansas Sugar Bears
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Farris Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Central Arkansas -5.5
  • Total: 156.5 points

Top Little Rock players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jamir Chaplin 8 16.1 8.3 1.5 1.4 0.9 60.3% (47-78) 35.3% (6-17)
Deantoni Gordon 7 16.6 6.6 1.4 0.7 0.9 50.0% (46-92) 30.0% (3-10)
Khalen Robinson 5 19.0 5.4 5.4 1.4 1.0 41.8% (28-67) 10.5% (2-19)
Cougar Downing 8 11.4 2.4 1.0 1.9 0.0 33.8% (25-74) 34.8% (16-46)
Bradley Douglas 8 9.4 2.9 3.9 1.1 0.1 34.6% (27-78) 31.3% (10-32)

