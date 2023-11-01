If you're a huge fan of Little Rock women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Trojans apparel. For additional details, continue reading.

Little Rock team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Faith Lee 5 12.6 2.4 1.2 0.6 0.0 Jayla Brooks 5 6.6 3.2 1.8 1.6 0.2 Jordan Holman 4 7.3 3.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 Leilani Wimbish-Gay 4 4.3 3.5 1.0 1.3 0.0 Mesi Triplett 4 3.8 1.8 0.0 0.5 0.8 Annemarie Batista 3 4.3 1.7 0.0 1.0 0.7 Jaiyah Harris-Smith 3 3.7 2.0 4.7 0.7 0.0 Lamariyee Williams 5 2.0 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.0 Sha'nequa Henry 4 1.8 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 Trinity Hudson 3 1.3 2.7 0.0 0.7 0.3

Little Rock season stats

Little Rock has failed to win a game this season (0-5).

The Trojans are 0-3 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.

Little Rock has 23 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Little Rock games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Central Arkansas H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Auburn H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Murray State A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Arkansas State A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Tulane A 1:00 PM

