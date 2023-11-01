Little Rock's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Trojans are currently 0-6) on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, at home versus the Auburn Tigers.

Upcoming Little Rock games

Little Rock's next matchup information

Opponent: Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Jack Stephens Center

Top Little Rock players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Faith Lee 6 12.7 3.0 1.2 0.8 0.0 37.0% (30-81) - Jayla Brooks 6 6.8 3.3 1.8 1.5 0.3 33.3% (15-45) 27.8% (5-18) Jordan Holman 5 5.8 3.0 0.6 1.0 0.0 37.0% (10-27) 60.0% (3-5) Leilani Wimbish-Gay 5 5.4 3.0 1.2 1.0 0.4 17.9% (7-39) 9.1% (1-11) Jaiyah Harris-Smith 4 6.3 3.3 4.8 0.8 0.0 43.5% (10-23) 16.7% (1-6)

