Little Rock's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Trojans are currently 0-6) on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, at home versus the Auburn Tigers.
Upcoming Little Rock games
Little Rock's next matchup information
- Opponent: Auburn Tigers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Jack Stephens Center
Top Little Rock players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Faith Lee
|6
|12.7
|3.0
|1.2
|0.8
|0.0
|37.0% (30-81)
|-
|Jayla Brooks
|6
|6.8
|3.3
|1.8
|1.5
|0.3
|33.3% (15-45)
|27.8% (5-18)
|Jordan Holman
|5
|5.8
|3.0
|0.6
|1.0
|0.0
|37.0% (10-27)
|60.0% (3-5)
|Leilani Wimbish-Gay
|5
|5.4
|3.0
|1.2
|1.0
|0.4
|17.9% (7-39)
|9.1% (1-11)
|Jaiyah Harris-Smith
|4
|6.3
|3.3
|4.8
|0.8
|0.0
|43.5% (10-23)
|16.7% (1-6)
