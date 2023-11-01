Little Rock's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Trojans are currently 0-6) on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, at home versus the Auburn Tigers.

Upcoming Little Rock games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Auburn H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Murray State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Arkansas State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Tulane A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Tennessee Tech A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Tennessee State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 SIU-Edwardsville H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Eastern Illinois H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 UT Martin A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Southern Indiana A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Lindenwood (MO) H 12:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Southeast Missouri State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 SIU-Edwardsville A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Eastern Illinois A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 UT Martin H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Top Little Rock players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Faith Lee 6 12.7 3.0 1.2 0.8 0.0 37.0% (30-81) -
Jayla Brooks 6 6.8 3.3 1.8 1.5 0.3 33.3% (15-45) 27.8% (5-18)
Jordan Holman 5 5.8 3.0 0.6 1.0 0.0 37.0% (10-27) 60.0% (3-5)
Leilani Wimbish-Gay 5 5.4 3.0 1.2 1.0 0.4 17.9% (7-39) 9.1% (1-11)
Jaiyah Harris-Smith 4 6.3 3.3 4.8 0.8 0.0 43.5% (10-23) 16.7% (1-6)

