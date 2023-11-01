Pavel Buchnevich Game Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche - November 1
Pavel Buchnevich and the St. Louis Blues will play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Buchnevich's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.
Pavel Buchnevich vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Buchnevich Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Buchnevich has averaged 11:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.
- In one of five games this season, Buchnevich has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Buchnevich has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through five games played).
- Buchnevich has had an assist in one of five games this season.
- The implied probability that Buchnevich hits the over on his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 37% of Buchnevich going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Buchnevich Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|5
|Games
|3
|2
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
