Where to Get Travis Kelce Chiefs Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Before Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take the field, show your team pride with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other apparel. Below, you will find additional details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Kelce's stats.
Head to Fanatics to get all your Travis Kelce and Chiefs jerseys and other gear!
Travis Kelce 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|72
|57
|597
|279
|4
|10.5
Watch the Chiefs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Kelce Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|9
|4
|26
|1
|Week 3
|Bears
|8
|7
|69
|1
|Week 4
|@Jets
|9
|6
|60
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|11
|10
|67
|1
|Week 6
|Broncos
|9
|9
|124
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|12
|179
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|58
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|4
|3
|14
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Travis Kelce's Next Game
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 20, 2023
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Eagles -2.5
- Over/Under: 45.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.