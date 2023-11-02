Tennessee Titans receiver Chigoziem Okonkwo has a good matchup in Week 9 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the league, 245.4 per game.

This season Okonkwo has 21 grabs (on 32 targets) for 145 yards, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

Okonkwo vs. the Steelers

Okonkwo vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 245.4 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the 24th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Steelers' defense ranks 15th in the league by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (10 total passing TDs).

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-111)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In three of seven games this season, Okonkwo has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Okonkwo has received 16.5% of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He has 145 receiving yards on 32 targets to rank 133rd in league play with 4.5 yards per target.

Okonkwo, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Okonkwo has been targeted two times in the red zone (8.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

