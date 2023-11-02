Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craighead County Today - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Craighead County, Arkansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Craighead County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tuckerman High School at Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Bay, AR
- Conference: 2A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
