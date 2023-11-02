DeAndre Hopkins has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Steelers concede 245.4 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Hopkins has 31 receptions for a team-high 504 yards and three TDs so far this year. He's been targeted 53 times, resulting in 72.0 yards per game.

Hopkins vs. the Steelers

Hopkins vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 245.4 passing yards per game conceded by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have the No. 15 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.4 per game).

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-118)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hopkins has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 71.4% of his games (five of seven).

Hopkins has received 27.3% of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (53 targets).

He is averaging 9.5 yards per target (19th in league play), averaging 504 yards on 53 passes thrown his way.

In one of seven games this season, Hopkins has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

He has 25.0% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Hopkins has been targeted nine times in the red zone (37.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 128 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 140 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

