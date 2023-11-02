Arkansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Drew County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Drew County, Arkansas, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Drew County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Crossett High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Monticello, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Rison High School at Drew Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Monticello, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
