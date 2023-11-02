If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Garland County, Arkansas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Garland County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Two Rivers Senior High School at Jessieville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Jessieville, AR

Jessieville, AR Conference: 3A - Region 5

3A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mountain Pine High School at Strong High School