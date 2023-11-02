Arkansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Lee County, Arkansas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Clarendon High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Marianna, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.