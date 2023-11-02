Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Sevier County, Arkansas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Sevier County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week

Horatio High School at Prescott High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Prescott, AR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

