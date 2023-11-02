The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) play the Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Before the Steelers play the Titans, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers 2.5 36.5 -145 +120

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Titans vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 36.5 points.

Tennessee's contests this season have a 41.1-point average over/under, 4.6 more points than this game's point total.

The Titans are 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won three of those games.

Tennessee has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh's matchups this year have an average point total of 41.2, 4.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Steelers have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Steelers have been moneyline favorites just once before this season and they lost.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Steelers vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Steelers 16.1 31 21 13 41.2 4 7 Titans 18.9 24 20 10 41.1 4 7

Titans vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Tennessee has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

In the Titans' past three games, they have hit the over once.

The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-34 total points, -4.9 per game), as do the Titans (-8 total points, -1.1 per game).

Steelers

In its past three games, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Pittsburgh has not hit the over in its past three games.

The Steelers have been outscored by 34 points this season (4.9 per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by just eight points (1.1 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.1 41 Implied Team Total AVG 22.1 22.3 22 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 3-1 0-2

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.2 39.9 43 Implied Team Total AVG 22.1 21.5 23 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 2-2 2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.