Arkansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Union County, Arkansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Smackover High School at Fouke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Fouke, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mountain Pine High School at Strong High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Strong, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at El Dorado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: El Dorado, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.