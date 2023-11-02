Union County, Arkansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Smackover High School at Fouke High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Fouke, AR

Fouke, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mountain Pine High School at Strong High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Strong, AR

Strong, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at El Dorado High School