Arkansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Benton County, Arkansas is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Bentonville High School at Bentonville West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Centerton, AR
- Conference: 6A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gravette High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Gentry, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
