The St. Louis Blues' (3-4-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Friday, November 3 game against the New Jersey Devils (6-2-1) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Tomas Nosek LW Out Lower Body Nico Hischier C Questionable Upper Body Colin Miller D Out Lower Body Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body

Blues vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 14 goals on the season (1.8 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

St. Louis' total of 23 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is seventh-best in the league.

With a goal differential of -9, they are 26th in the league.

Devils Season Insights

New Jersey has scored the third-most goals in the NHL (38 total, 4.2 per game).

They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

Blues vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-155) Blues (+130) 6.5

