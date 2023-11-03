The New Jersey Devils (6-2-1) -- who've won three straight -- visit the St. Louis Blues (3-4-1) on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN to watch the Devils and the Blues take the ice.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Devils Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 23 total goals (2.9 per game), fifth in the NHL.

The Blues have 14 goals this season (1.8 per game), 31st in the league.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 22 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged just 1.8 goals per game (14 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 8 2 4 6 10 7 53.4% Kasperi Kapanen 8 1 3 4 1 6 37.5% Oskar Sundqvist 8 1 2 3 3 5 36.8% Jakub Vrana 6 1 2 3 1 2 0% Jordan Kyrou 8 1 2 3 3 6 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have conceded 32 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.

The Devils' 38 total goals (4.2 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.

Defensively, the Devils have given up 31 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (38 total) during that time.

Devils Key Players