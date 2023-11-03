The New Jersey Devils (6-2-1) are the favorite when they visit the St. Louis Blues (3-4-1) on Friday, November 3. The Devils are -155 on the moneyline to win against the Blues (+130) in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN.

Blues vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Blues vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey's nine games this season have all finished above this contest's total of 6.5 goals.

The Devils have been victorious in six of their nine games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Blues have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, New Jersey has compiled a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

St. Louis has a record of 2-4 in games when bookmakers list the team at +130 or longer on the moneyline.

