The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Cleveland County, Arkansas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cleveland County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week

Rison High School at Drew Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Monticello, AR

Monticello, AR Conference: 3A - Region 8

3A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Hill High School at Woodlawn High School