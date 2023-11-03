Arkansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Faulkner County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Faulkner County, Arkansas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Faulkner County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Conway Christian School at Magazine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Magazine, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
