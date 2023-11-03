The Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) aim to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) on November 3, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 17th.

The Grizzlies put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (106.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (108.6).

Memphis has a 0-2 record when scoring more than 108.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies put up 119.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 114.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

Defensively Memphis played better in home games last year, ceding 109.2 points per game, compared to 116.8 on the road.

At home, the Grizzlies drained 0.6 more threes per game (12.3) than in road games (11.7). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).

