Will Justin Faulk Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 3?
When the St. Louis Blues play the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Justin Faulk score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Faulk stats and insights
- Faulk is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- Faulk has no points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN
