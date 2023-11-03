Justin Faulk and the St. Louis Blues will face the New Jersey Devils at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Faulk against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

Justin Faulk vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:24 per game on the ice, is +1.

Through eight games this year, Faulk has yet to score a goal.

Faulk has a point in one of eight games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Faulk has had an assist in one of eight games this year.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Faulk goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Faulk Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 8 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

