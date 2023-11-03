Nikola Jokic plus his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last action, a 110-89 loss to the Timberwolves, Jokic totaled 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Now let's examine Jokic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-104)

Over 26.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (+104)

Over 12.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-108)

Over 8.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+142)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were 16th in the league defensively last year, allowing 114.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Mavericks conceded 44.7 rebounds per game last season, 22nd in the league in that category.

The Mavericks were the eighth-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 24.9.

Conceding 11.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Mavericks were first in the league in that category.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 34 14 13 10 0 1 1 12/6/2022 34 19 8 8 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.