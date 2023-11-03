On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Pavel Buchnevich going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Buchnevich scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

Buchnevich has scored one goal on the power play.

Buchnevich averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

