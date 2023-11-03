Will Tyler Tucker Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 3?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyler Tucker a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Tucker stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Tucker scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Tucker has zero points on the power play.
- Tucker's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN
