Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arkansas
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The outings in a Week 10 college football lineup sure to please for fans in Arkansas include the Arkansas Razorbacks taking on the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week
Arkansas Razorbacks at Florida Gators
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida (-3)
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Louisiana (-7.5)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Central Arkansas Bears at North Alabama Lions
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.