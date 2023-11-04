Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the Florida Gators and Arkansas Razorbacks match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Gators. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arkansas vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida (-3.5) Toss Up (49) Florida 27, Arkansas 21

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Razorbacks have a 40.0% chance to win.

So far this year, the Razorbacks have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Arkansas is 3-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The Razorbacks have hit the over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

The average point total for Arkansas this year is 3.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gators have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Gators have covered the spread three times in seven games.

Florida has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Gators have played seven games this season and four of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 49 points, 0.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Florida contests.

Razorbacks vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida 28 22.9 34.5 11 22 32 Arkansas 26.5 22.9 29.5 16 24 28.3

