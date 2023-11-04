According to our computer projection model, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves when the two teams match up at Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana (-7.5) Toss Up (59.5) Louisiana 35, Arkansas State 25

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Wolves have a 30.8% chance to win.

The Red Wolves' ATS record is 4-4-0 this year.

Arkansas State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 7.5 points or more this year (0-4).

The Red Wolves have hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Arkansas State this year is 5.6 points lower than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Ragin' Cajuns have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

Against the spread, the Ragin' Cajuns are 3-5-0 this season.

Louisiana is winless against the spread when it is 7.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

There have been four Ragin' Cajuns games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 2.5 higher than the average total in Louisiana games this season.

Red Wolves vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 32.9 26.9 33.5 25.3 32.3 28.5 Arkansas State 23 33.8 23.8 27 22.3 40.5

