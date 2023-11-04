Sun Belt foes meet when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-4) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Offensively, Louisiana ranks 34th in the FBS with 32.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 79th in points allowed (382.0 points allowed per contest). Arkansas State ranks 97th in points per game (23.0), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS with 33.8 points surrendered per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Arkansas State Louisiana 373.3 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.9 (56th) 455.4 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.0 (66th) 143.0 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.5 (10th) 230.3 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.4 (99th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 5 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (21st)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has compiled 1,454 yards on 58.3% passing while collecting 13 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 271 yards with three scores.

Ja'Quez Cross has run for 412 yards on 70 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Zak Wallace has totaled 347 yards on 88 carries with three touchdowns.

Corey Rucker's 443 receiving yards (55.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 22 catches on 51 targets.

Courtney Jackson has 23 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 433 yards (54.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Jeff Foreman's 13 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 308 yards (38.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana so far this season. He has 1,051 passing yards, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 476 yards (59.5 ypg) on 67 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 87 times for 585 yards (73.1 per game), scoring six times.

Robert Williams has hauled in 23 catches for 294 yards (36.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jacob Bernard has put together a 274-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 22 targets.

Peter LeBlanc has hauled in 17 grabs for 246 yards, an average of 30.8 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisiana or Arkansas State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.